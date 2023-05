Orange Romania and Poland to swap CEOs

Orange Romania and Poland to swap CEOs. Julien Ducarroz, the current CEO of Orange Poland, has been appointed to lead the company's operations in Romania starting September 1. In turn, he will be replaced by Orange Romania's current CEO Liudmila Climoc. The move marks Ducarroz's return to Romania, where he worked between 2007-2016.