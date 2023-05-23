Miko Castle in central Romania to be renovated with Resilience funds

Miko Castle in central Romania to be renovated with Resilience funds. The Miko Castle in Covasna County, central Romania, will be renovated with funds from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) and turned into a museum. The castle dates back to the third decade of the 19th century and was built by Count Miklós Mikó in the "Empire" style. It has a unique (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]