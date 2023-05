Doctors in Romania set to join teachers and strike for higher wages

Doctors in Romania set to join teachers and strike for higher wages. Sanitas, the largest union of healthcare workers in Romania, has picketed the Health Ministry for higher wages. Union leaders say that they will organize a warning strike on June 1, which will be followed by a general strike after June 8, if their demands are not met. Romania is currently (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]