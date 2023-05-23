ECHR condemns Romania over failure to recognize same-sex relationships

ECHR condemns Romania over failure to recognize same-sex relationships. The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) recently ruled to condemn Romania for failing to provide any sort of legal recognition for same-sex relationships. The court's judges, by a majority of 5 to 2, held that Romania is in violation of Article 8 (right to respect for private and family life)