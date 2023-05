Tire Maker Pirelli Overshoots RON4B Revenue Mark In Romania In 2022

Tire maker Pirelli Tyres Romania, the local subsidiary of Italy's Pirelli, currently owned by state-run China National Chemical, posted RON4.388 billion (EUR889.8 million) revenue in 2022, an increase of 38.5% on the RON3.168 billion (EUR644 million) of 2021, Finance Ministry data (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]