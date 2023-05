One United Properties Sells One North Gate Office Building In EUR6M Deal

One United Properties Sells One North Gate Office Building In EUR6M Deal. Real estate developer One United Properties (ONE.RO) has notified shareholders about the signing of an agreement to sell an asset, an office building of One North Gate SA, in which it owns 76.395%, the developer said in a report to the Bucharest Stock (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]