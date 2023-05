FAN Courier Doubles Locker Network To 2,000 Fanboxes

FAN Courier, the leader of the parcel delivery market in Romania, is doubling its locker network to some 2,000 FANboxes in the entire country, the company said in a release. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]