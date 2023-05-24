UK-based software developer Amdaris opens second Romanian centre in Bucharest

UK-based software developer Amdaris opens second Romanian centre in Bucharest. British software developer Amdaris announced the opening of a second centre in Romania on Tuesday, May 23, in Bucharest. Besides its headquarters in Great Britain, the business, founded in 2009 by Vlad Nanu and Andy Rogers, covers Eastern Europe with delivery centres in Bulgaria, Ukraine, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]