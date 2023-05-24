Romanian lawmakers endorse laws supposed to reform public education system

Romanian lawmakers endorse laws supposed to reform public education system. The Romanian Senate adopted on May 22, as the legislative decision-making chamber, with 79 votes to 28, the draft law on higher education - the last of the package of laws that implements President Klaus Iohannis' strategy "Educated Romania". Education minister Ligia Deca said the law on (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]