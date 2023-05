Hotel occupancy rate in Bucharest sees strong recovery in Q1

Hotel occupancy rate in Bucharest sees strong recovery in Q1. The occupancy rate of hotels in Bucharest was 62% in the first quarter, up by 33% compared to the same period of last year, and only 5% below the pre-pandemic level of 2019, which places the Romanian capital on the second place in the region, after Warsaw, according to the data of the real (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]