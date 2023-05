Assets of Romanian mutual funds down 21% y/y

Assets of Romanian mutual funds down 21% y/y. The assets of open-end investment funds distributed on the local market decreased by 21% y/y at the end of March to RON 17.6 bln (EUR 3.5 bln), said Jan Pricop, executive director of the Association of Fund Managers (AAF). The decline took place amid the instability of markets and news at the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]