May 24, 2023
Romanian operational leasing player Autonom launches electric car option.
Romanian integrated provider of mobility and financing services Autonom has launched a solution dedicated to electric cars, Economica.net reported. The offer aims to meet the needs of users but also addresses the fears associated with the adoption of electric vehicles, such as the autonomy of (...)
