Romanian real estate group ONE sells One North Gate office building in Bucharest

Romanian real estate group ONE sells One North Gate office building in Bucharest. Real estate developer One United Properties (BVB: ONE) has informed its shareholders of signing an agreement to sell an office building owned by One North Gate, in which the company holds a 76.395% stake, according to a report published on the Stock Exchange. "The transaction, worth EUR 6 (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]