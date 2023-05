Port of Constanta in Romania to invest EUR 650 mln in infrastructure

Port of Constanta in Romania to invest EUR 650 mln in infrastructure. The Romanian company that operates Constanta port (CNAPM) has approved and is preparing investments of over EUR 650 mln in the port infrastructure, according to Ziarul Financiar calculations based on the data provided by its representatives. "In order to support the port operators and to offer (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]