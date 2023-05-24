 
Romaniapress.com

May 24, 2023

eBay teams up with the Romanian Post to help SMEs reach foreign markets
May 24, 2023

eBay teams up with the Romanian Post to help SMEs reach foreign markets.

US e-commerce group eBay entered Romania after announcing on May 24 a partnership with the Romanian Post, through which small businesses (SMEs) that sign up on the e-export nation platform can export their products to more than 190 countries. At the same time, according to a press release, (...)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Software Developer Amdaris Romania Posts 95% Growth In Revenue To EUR7.8M In 2022 Amdaris Romania, which provides software development services, dedicated support for web products and strategic consultancy, ended 2022 with about RON39 million (EUR7.8 million) revenue, 95% higher than in the previous year.

Bicycle Maker Sport Mechanical Workshop Sees 60% Growth In Revenue To RON132M In 2022 Bicycle manufacturer Sport Mechanical Workshop in Timisoara, which works exclusively for sporting goods retailer Decathlon, ended last year with more than RON132 million revenue, an increase of 60% on 2021.

Lödige Industries Expands Production Site At Its Brasov Plant Amid Rising Demand Lödige Industries, one of the world's leading suppliers of logistics systems and lifting solutions, is expanding its capacities at its factory in Brasov (central Romania), aiming to almost double the production area to more than 4,000 square meters and to also build additional office and (...)

Apex Alliance And Paval Holding Buy Italy's Legendary Grand Hotel Gardone Lithuanian Group Apex Alliance and Paval Holding, the latter of which is held by the Paval brothers, the owners of DIY retail chain Dedeman, have completed the acquisition of the Grand Hotel Gardone and announced an investment plan of EUR45 million for renovation and restauration works due to (...)

ENGIE Romania Unveils Management Solution For EV Charging Stations ENGIE Romania has teamed up with Etrel and launched a management solution for electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, available to individuals, companies and public charging stations.

Bosch Ends Fiscal 2022 With RON2.5B Consolidated Sales In Romania Germany's Bosch ended fiscal 2022 with consolidated sales of RON2.5 billion (EUR512 million) in Romania, an increase of 4% on 2021, while investments made last year stood at RON410 million (some EUR83 million), going mainly to the development of the production facilities in Cluj and Blaj, as (...)

Macromex Appoints Mihai Calin As Chief Financial Officer Macromex, leader in the Romanian food industry in the frozen and refrigerated products segment, has appointed Mihai Calin to the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

 


