Flip.ro Pays EUR4.8M To Romanians Selling Their Phones Via The Online Platform In First Four Months Of 2023



Flip.ro Pays EUR4.8M To Romanians Selling Their Phones Via The Online Platform In First Four Months Of 2023.

Flip.ro, a Romanian startup founded in 2019 that encourages circular economy by refurbishing mobile phones that are reintroduced on the market as good as new, has paid EUR4.8 million to Romanians who sold their phones through the online platform during the first four months of 2023, up 32% (...)