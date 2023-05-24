EY: Current Role Of CFOs In Romania Focuses More On Protecting And Optimizing Value



The current role of the CFO in Romania today is more oriented on protecting and optimizing value (38%) than on growing value (24%), while the future ideal state shifts the focus of the Finance leaders towards the growing value activities (40%) and less on protecting the value (...)