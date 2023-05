Eurostat: Romania has highest share of early school leavers in the EU

Eurostat: Romania has highest share of early school leavers in the EU. Romania had the highest share of early leavers from education and training in 2022, of 16%, according to data from the European statistics office Eurostat. Spain came next with 14%, followed by Hungary, Germany and Italy - each with 12%. At the other end of the scale, Croatia (2%), Ireland, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]