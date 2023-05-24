Romanian PM to resign this Friday for planned rotation of power in the governing coalition



Romanian PM to resign this Friday for planned rotation of power in the governing coalition.

Romaniaâ€™s Liberal (PNL) prime minister Nicolae Ciuca told journalists on Wednesday that he will resign this Friday, May 26, as agreed with the ruling partner - the Social Democratic Party (PSD). Swapping the position of prime minister was one of the conditions agreed upon when the Liberals and (...)