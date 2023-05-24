Romanian optical products and services retailer Lensa joins the client portfolio of TOKEN Romania
â€¢ Lensa has chosen the Odero digital payment solutions for its entire store network â€¢ The OderoPOS payment terminal will be integrated with Lensa's management system and the cash registers in the stores â€¢ In the future, Lensa also plans to integrate the OderoPAY online payment platform for its (...)
