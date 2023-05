German president: Romania's place is in the Schengen Area, our support will continue

German president: Romania's place is in the Schengen Area, our support will continue. The president of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, has begun a state visit to Romania on Wednesday, May 24, and has already had official talks with his Romanian counterpart at the Cotroceni Palace in Bucharest. During his meeting, Steinmeier reiterated Germany’s support for Romania’s Schengen (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]