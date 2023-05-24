Madrigal Choir holds special concert for babies and future mothers in Bucharest
May 24, 2023
Madrigal Choir holds special concert for babies and future mothers in Bucharest.
The National Chamber Choir "Madrigal - Marin Constantin" will mark Children's Day with a special concert dedicated to babies (0-12 months) and pregnant women. The event will be held at the Metropolitan Circus in Bucharest on June 3. The concert will be conducted by Cezar Verlan, the second (...)
