Madrigal Choir holds special concert for babies and future mothers in Bucharest

Madrigal Choir holds special concert for babies and future mothers in Bucharest. The National Chamber Choir "Madrigal - Marin Constantin" will mark Children's Day with a special concert dedicated to babies (0-12 months) and pregnant women. The event will be held at the Metropolitan Circus in Bucharest on June 3. The concert will be conducted by Cezar Verlan, the second (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]