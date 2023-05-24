Romanians first among EU citizens requesting citizenship of another EU state

Romanians first among EU citizens requesting citizenship of another EU state. Romanians are by far the first among citizens of an EU country who seek citizenship of another member state, according to a study conducted by Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung Romania. In 2021, EU member states naturalized over 825,000 new citizens, and nearly 30,000 of them were Romanians. Most (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]