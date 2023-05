Cooling Systems Maker RAAL Reports 20.5% Higher Turnover, Of RON389.3M, For 2022

Cooling Systems Maker RAAL Reports 20.5% Higher Turnover, Of RON389.3M, For 2022. Cooling systems producer RAAL posted a turnover of nearly RON389.3 million (about EUR79 million) in 2022, up 20.5% compared to 2021, in line with calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) based on finance ministry data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]