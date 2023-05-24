US and Romania to create a Transnational Criminal Investigations Unit in Bucharest

Romanian and American authorities are set to negotiate the establishment of a Transnational Criminal Investigations Unit (TCIU) in Bucharest meant to gather evidence, exchange information, and facilitate the prosecution of transnational organized crime groups both in Romania and within the US (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]