US and Romania to create a Transnational Criminal Investigations Unit in Bucharest
May 24, 2023
US and Romania to create a Transnational Criminal Investigations Unit in Bucharest.
Romanian and American authorities are set to negotiate the establishment of a Transnational Criminal Investigations Unit (TCIU) in Bucharest meant to gather evidence, exchange information, and facilitate the prosecution of transnational organized crime groups both in Romania and within the US (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]