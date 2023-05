Bosch Ends Fiscal 2022 With RON2.5B Consolidated Sales In Romania

Bosch Ends Fiscal 2022 With RON2.5B Consolidated Sales In Romania. Germany’s Bosch ended fiscal 2022 with consolidated sales of RON2.5 billion (EUR512 million) in Romania, an increase of 4% on 2021, while investments made last year stood at RON410 million (some EUR83 million), going mainly to the development of the production facilities in Cluj and Blaj, as (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]