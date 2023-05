Software Developer Amdaris Romania Posts 95% Growth In Revenue To EUR7.8M In 2022

Amdaris Romania, which provides software development services, dedicated support for web products and strategic consultancy, ended 2022 with about RON39 million (EUR7.8 million) revenue, 95% higher than in the previous year.