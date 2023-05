Bicycle Maker Sport Mechanical Workshop Sees 60% Growth In Revenue To RON132M In 2022

Bicycle Maker Sport Mechanical Workshop Sees 60% Growth In Revenue To RON132M In 2022. Bicycle manufacturer Sport Mechanical Workshop in Timisoara, which works exclusively for sporting goods retailer Decathlon, ended last year with more than RON132 million revenue, an increase of 60% on 2021. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]