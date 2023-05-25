 
Romaniapress.com

May 25, 2023

Romania's President sends bill on energy price 'cap and subsidy' scheme back to lawmakers
May 25, 2023

Romania's President sends bill on energy price 'cap and subsidy' scheme back to lawmakers.

President Klaus Iohannis returned the Parliament for further review the draft law that includes the latest amendments to the electricity and natural gas legislation. He claims that "some of the provisions newly introduced [...] are likely to generate dysfunctions and imbalances in (...)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Auchan Romania-Posta Romana End Their Joint Project One Year Since Its Launch Retailer Auchan Romania and state-run postal operator Posta Romana have decided to end the partnership they had started in May 2022, which targeted the sale of food and non-food products in post offices across Romania.

Survey: One In Four Companies In Romania Is Fully Owned By Women A survey conducted by Impact Hub and Bravva Angels for ING Bank Romania shows that one in four companies in Romania is 100% owned by women.

Former Romanian finance minister sentenced to 7 years and 4 months in jail for corruption Former finance minister Sebastian Vladescu has been sentenced to seven years and four months in prison for bribery. The sentence, ruled by the High Court, is final. Mircea Costea, another suspect in the case, was also sentenced to six years in jail, while in the case of former MP Cristain (...)

Bucharest festival with Robbie Williams, Jason Derulo in the lineup rescheduled to August The Summer in the City music festival in Bucharest, initially scheduled for June 3-4, has been postponed to August 18-19, the organizers announced. Fans can use the tickets and passes purchased so far for the new dates. Robbie Williams, one of the festival’s headliners, has also been joined by (...)

Romania is present at Madrid Book Fair 2023 Romania is present at the Madrid Book Fair with its own stand and a diverse program of events held under the slogan Feria del Libro 2023 este „Creando buena química con las letras rumanas. The fair kicked off on May 26 and awaits visitors until June 11. The protagonists of the scheduled events (...)

Czech company Pikito enters Romania with a first shared store for e-tailers in Bucharest Czech company Pikito, which operates a growing network of shared retail stores for e-tailers, entered the Romanian market with a first unit in Bucharest. The store was inaugurated in Lemon Retail Park this week. Pikito says it simplifies the process by which online stores can obtain the (...)

iHunt 1Q/2023 Profit Plunges 95% iHunt Technology Import-Export, a supplier and manufacturer of mobile phones and gadgets, reported a net RON52,512 net result for 1Q/2023, 94.6% below the RON968,398 profit of 1Q/2022.

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |