UiPath co-founder Daniel Dines buys 0.8% stake in real estate group One United
May 25, 2023
The management of real estate group One United Properties (BVB: ONE) informed the market that on May 22, Icevulcan Properties Ltd, controlled by UiPath co-founder Daniel Dines and an existing shareholder of the group before the deal, exercised its option to purchase a total number of 31.2 mln (...)
