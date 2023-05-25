Romania’s consumer protection body insists banks should change loan instalments formula

Romania’s consumer protection body insists banks should change loan instalments formula. Romania’s consumer protection body ANPC is of the opinion, enforced by an order and fines levied against the banks it inspected so far, that all the commercial banks in the country should change the loan repayment formula such as to introduce linear repayment of principal. The rather awkward (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]