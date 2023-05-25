Siemens Group’s Romania Unit Extends Leasing Contract for Office Space in West Gate Business District for 5 Years

The local unit of German group Siemens has extended for another 5 years the leasing contract for the office space in West Gate Business District, where the company has been headquartered for 15 years, announced Genesis Property, the developer of the real estate (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]