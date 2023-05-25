CFA Romania Analysts Project 8.13% Average Inflation, See Leu at 5.0528 Units/EUR In Next 12 Months, Cut 2023 GDP Growth Forecast to 2.8%

CFA Romania Analysts Project 8.13% Average Inflation, See Leu at 5.0528 Units/EUR In Next 12 Months, Cut 2023 GDP Growth Forecast to 2.8%. Financial analysts part of CFA Romania association expect the local currency to decline to an average exchange rate of 5.0528 units per euro in the next 12 months, while the anticipated rate of inflation will reach an average value of 8.13%, a one-year (...)