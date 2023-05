2Performant Reports RON10.5M Turnover for 1Q/2023, 26% Higher YOY

2Performant Reports RON10.5M Turnover for 1Q/2023, 26% Higher YOY. 2Performant (2P.RO), a technology company and the leader of the affiliate marketing market in Romania, in the first quarter of 2023 posted RON10.5 million turnover, up 25% from the year-earlier period, and RON1.47 million losses vs RON1.02 million losses in (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]