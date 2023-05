Brico Depot Romania Rakes in £59M Sales in 1Q/2023

Brico Depot Romania Rakes in £59M Sales in 1Q/2023. Brico Depot Romania retailer, part of Kingfisher group, ended the first three months of 2023 fiscal year with £59 million sales, amid rising consumer demand for most product categories, but particularly for the kitchen one. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]