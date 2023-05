Dedeman Ends 2022 with RON11B Turnover, Up 10% from 2021, RON1.7B Net Profit

Dedeman Ends 2022 with RON11B Turnover, Up 10% from 2021, RON1.7B Net Profit. DIY retailer Dedeman, the most powerful Romanian entrepreneurial business, ended 2022 with RON11 billion turnover, 10% higher than in 2021, while net profit went up by 1.45% to around RON1.7 billion.