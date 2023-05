JD Agro Cocora Aims to Expand Grain Area by 3,000 Ha in 3 Years

JD Agro Cocora Aims to Expand Grain Area by 3,000 Ha in 3 Years. JD Agro Cocora, part of Romania Farm Invest A/S owned by Danish investors, is focusing on becoming a top grain grower in the coming years, with its expanding the cultivated area by as much as 20,000 hectares being a short and medium-term (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]