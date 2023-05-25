Romania’s Simona Halep “devastated” after doping hearing postponed again by ITIA

Romania’s Simona Halep “devastated” after doping hearing postponed again by ITIA. Romania’s tennis star Simona Halep announced on Wednesday evening, May 24, that the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) postponed the hearing in her doping case once again, for the third time. She said she was “devastated” by the news, accusing the tennis officials of “killing her (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]