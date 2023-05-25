Genesis Property: Siemens S.R.L. will reach 20 years of occupancy in West Gate Business District with a new 5-year lease extension

Genesis Property: Siemens S.R.L. will reach 20 years of occupancy in West Gate Business District with a new 5-year lease extension. Siemens S.R.L., the local subsidiary of the world-renowned German technology group, has agreed to extend its existing lease with Genesis Property, thus securing its presence in West Gate Business District for the next five years. This significant contract extension underlines the importance and (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]