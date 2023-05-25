Romania to resume cash rebate scheme for film industry, pay past debts

Romania to resume cash rebate scheme for film industry, pay past debts. Romania’s minister of culture, Lucian Romaşcanu, recently announced that the government has taken "an initial legislative step" to restart the cash rebate state aid scheme for the film industry and that previous debts would be paid starting from September. "Since 2017, at the suggestion of the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]