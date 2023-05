Report: Over Half Of EU Firms Took Steps To Improve Digital Presence

Report: Over Half Of EU Firms Took Steps To Improve Digital Presence. The COVID-19 crisis prompted a surge in the digitalization efforts of EU firms, with more than half (53%) of EU firms taking steps in 2022 to enhance their digital presence, such as offering services online, as per a new report, "Digitalization in Europe 2022-2023: Evidence from the EIB