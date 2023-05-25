Kubeark: The Romanian-founded startup’s take on sky computing and sustainability

Kubeark: The Romanian-founded startup’s take on sky computing and sustainability. Tapping into the potential of sky computing and aiming to deploy sustainable solutions, Romanian-founded Kubeark is looking at a global market for its products. As the startup recently unveiled its latest platform release for enterprise multi-cloud management, CEO and co-founder Bogdan Nedelcov (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]