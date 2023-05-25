Teachers’ unions in Romania continue strike after rejecting government offer
May 25, 2023
Romanian labor unions in the education sector, currently on strike for higher wages, rejected the government's offer to receive vouchers instead. Teachers will remain on strike as a result, preventing classes and exams from taking place. Thousands of education workers protested in Bucharest (...)
