Wolf Theiss Advises Banca Comerciala Romana On Its First Green Eurobond Issue Worth EUR700M. The Romanian office of the CEE / SEE law firm Wolf Theiss acted as legal advisor to Banca Comerciala Romana (BCR) in relation to its inaugural issue on the international capital markets of EUR700 million fixed to floating senior non-preferred green Eurobonds due in 2027, under the Multi Issuer (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]