BCR's First International Issue Of Green Eurobonds Enters Trading On Main Market Of Bucharest Stock Exchange On May 30.

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) has announced that it will start trading the green Eurobonds issued by BCR in the amount of EUR700 million, on the Main Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, on Tuesday (May 30).