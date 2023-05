Central Bank: Romania Private Lending Grows 9% YoY In April 2023

Central Bank: Romania Private Lending Grows 9% YoY In April 2023. Private lending in Romania grew by nearly 9% in nominal terms (-2.2% in real terms) in April 2023 versus April 2022 to RON369.9 billion, as local currency lending increased by 1.6% (-8.6% in real terms) and foreign currency lending expressed in lei by 27.9% (+28.3% in real terms when expressed (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]