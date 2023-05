Holde Agri Invest Buys RON15M Worth Of Agricultural Inputs From Agricover

Holde Agri Invest Buys RON15M Worth Of Agricultural Inputs From Agricover. Holde Agri Invest (HAI.RO), a Romanian-held company that operates farmland, has informed its shareholders of the conclusion of a contract with Agricover SA whose cumulative value exceeds 10% of the total income corresponding to the latest annual financial statements, as per a report published (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]