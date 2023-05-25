Association: Romanian Open-End Investment Funds Reach RON17.8B Assets At End-April 2023, Up 2% Since Early 2023

Association: Romanian Open-End Investment Funds Reach RON17.8B Assets At End-April 2023, Up 2% Since Early 2023. The net assets of the 93 Romanian open-end investment funds totaled RON17.8 billion (EUR3.6 billion) in April 2023, up 1.9% since the beginning of the year, data from the local Association of Asset Managers (AAF) showed Thursday (May