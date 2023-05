Stock of bank loans in Romania decelerates to 8.8% y/y in April

Stock of bank loans in Romania decelerates to 8.8% y/y in April. The stock of bank loans to non-government (households and firms) increased by 8.8% y/y to RON 370 bln at the end of April 2023, further losing momentum from 10.2% y/y in March. The loans denominated in local currency edged up by a mere 1.6% y/y (to RON 251 bln), as the households’ balance of (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]