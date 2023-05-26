 
Pillar II pension funds in Romania closer to real positive gains in April
Pillar II pension funds in Romania closer to real positive gains in April.

The value of the units in privately managed mandatory pension funds (Pillar II) increased by 0.9%-1.0% in April compared to March and posted nominal annual advances of 5%-6%, according to data published by the financial markets supervisory body ASF. This was, however, only half of the annual (...)

Google Opens Laboratory Within Politehnica University of Bucharest US company Google has announced the opening of a Google Lab at the Faculty of Automatic Control and Computer Science within the Politehnica University of Bucharest.

Bittnet Systems To Carry Out Public Offer For Sale Of RON5.2M Corporate Bonds Btw May 30 And June 21, 2023 Bittnet Systems (BNET.RO), a group of IT companies listed on the main market of the Bucharest Stock, will be carrying out a public offer for the sale of corporate bonds in the amount of RON5.2 million, between May 30 and June 21, 2023, which will be intermediated by BRK Financial (...)

UniCredit and Mastercard Expand Payments Partnership To 13 UniCredit Subsidiaries In 12 Markets, Including Romania UniCredit and Mastercard have announced on Friday (May 26) the global expansion of their payments partnership through an agreement that targets 13 subsidiaries of the bank across 12 markets, including Romania, for all card products, totaling 20 million (...)

Auchan Romania-Posta Romana End Their Joint Project One Year Since Its Launch Retailer Auchan Romania and state-run postal operator Posta Romana have decided to end the partnership they had started in May 2022, which targeted the sale of food and non-food products in post offices across Romania.

Survey: One In Four Companies In Romania Is Fully Owned By Women A survey conducted by Impact Hub and Bravva Angels for ING Bank Romania shows that one in four companies in Romania is 100% owned by women.

Former Romanian finance minister sentenced to 7 years and 4 months in jail for corruption Former finance minister Sebastian Vladescu has been sentenced to seven years and four months in prison for bribery. The sentence, ruled by the High Court, is final. Mircea Costea, another suspect in the case, was also sentenced to six years in jail, while in the case of former MP Cristain (...)

Bucharest festival with Robbie Williams, Jason Derulo in the lineup rescheduled to August The Summer in the City music festival in Bucharest, initially scheduled for June 3-4, has been postponed to August 18-19, the organizers announced. Fans can use the tickets and passes purchased so far for the new dates. Robbie Williams, one of the festival’s headliners, has also been joined by (...)

 


